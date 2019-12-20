Makeup primers: All you need to know about it

Many primers include silicone ingredients or are silicone-based, which helps them fill in imperfections in your skin such as lines, wrinkles, pores, and scarring. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Many primers include silicone ingredients or are silicone-based, which helps them fill in imperfections in your skin such as lines, wrinkles, pores, and scarring. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Beauty brands have been putting out different kinds of makeup primers for what feels like forever, but it remains among the more mysterious base products in the market. There’s a vast array of primer options available, right from hydrating to mattifying and blurring, to luminising. Trust us, it can be very confusing to figure out which type of primer will work for you.

Besides, there is the application factor. Yes, apparently there is a wrong way to apply primer.

If confusion and frustration are the main reasons you’ve been avoiding primer, we’re here to change that. Ahead, we clear all your doubts regarding this makeup product. Get ready to take your makeup game to an entirely new level.

What is a primer?

What is a primer?

Put simply, a primer is exactly what its name implies: A preparatory product that’s applied after your skincare to create an ideal canvas to hold on to the makeup that comes afterwards — like foundation, tinted moisturiser or concealer. Primer creates an extra layer between your skin and makeup. Priming products are predominantly used to help makeup last longer, smooth the skin’s surface, and even out the skin tone.

Also, it’s worth pointing out that the newest primers go beyond just smoothening out the skin, keeping makeup in place and blurring pores to near invisibility. They can also brighten, fade fine lines and wrinkles, target acne, and add tons of moisture. Some can even give skin a temporary facelift, all without feeling too cakey or heavy.

How to apply a primer

How to apply a primer

Unlike products that lock your makeup in, like setting powder or setting sprays, primers are almost always applied after your last skin-care step and before your makeup. It prolongs the wear and prevents your base from ghosting on you by the time it is lunch.

Step 1: A face primer is best applied using your fingertips. Simply use a peanut-sized amount and blend all over your face after applying moisturiser.

Step 2: If you are using it under foundation, you can buff in your foundation on top. Or you can even blend it for a sheer, dewy glow.

Step 3: For an effortlessly natural look, apply on its own to even out skin and blur imperfections while still looking fresh-faced and fabulous!

Things to keep in mind while applying a primer

Things to keep in mind while applying a primer

Areas that need attention: Skip slathering primer on your entire face (unless your skin is especially oily). Rather target your T-zone, being sure to hit the lower half of your forehead, the sides of your nose, chin, and eyelids if your shadow tends to crease.

Must-have tools: Fingertips are a primer’s best friends. Body heat helps melt the formula, making it even easier to spread a thin, even layer across the skin. If you want even more control, reach for a flat, synthetic brush

Pro tip: To ensure a smooth finish, pair products designed to work in tandem. For example, if you’re using a silicone-based primer, apply it in conjunction with a silicone-based foundation. The same can be said for water-based primers and foundations.

