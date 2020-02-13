These celebs will help you get the perfect V-Day makeup look

Wondering how to glam up for the date night? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Wondering how to glam up for the date night? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Love doesn’t have to be heart-shaped. It can come in the form of smokey eyes, neutral base or a bold red lip. Whether you have a date night with your bae, a ladies night out or a cosy dinner with your friends, we always like to have the perfect setting and there’s no other way to do that than with makeup. Because let’s be honest, if there’s anything that has got your back, it is your beloved makeup kit.

So in case you are looking for some inspiration, you have landed on the right page. We have rounded up some of the best makeup looks donned by your favourite B-Town celebrities which are worth trying on Valentine’s Day — or any day!

Smokey in love

You can never go wrong with smokey eyes; it is sultry and classic, making it our go-to option for V-Day. Simply take your kajal and roughly draw a line on the crease of your eyes, like you would line them. Don’t worry, you don’t have to be neat with it. Now, take a blending brush and blend the kajal out, do the same for lower lashes. Finish it by adding a dark brown eyeshadow on the crease and blend it with the smoked-out kajal to create a gradient effect. Top it with two coats of mascara for fluttery eyelashes and add a rosy nude lip like Malaika Arora, and you will be good to go!

READ| Step by step tutorial: Get Shloka Mehta Ambani’s makeup look

Eyes on me

Looking for something to bring out your feminine side? Then Sonam Kapoor’s makeup look is for you. It is simple, easy to recreate and can be done with minimal products. Begin with prepping your skin properly so that your base is flawless. Now, with a black liquid liner, make a wing and highlight the inner corner of your eyes with a highlighter. Opt for a pink lip gloss or a pink velvet matte lipstick with this look. Finish it by adding colour to your cheeks using a coral blush and then add the highlight of the entire makeup look — stone-encrusted bindis on either side where the wings end.

Bronzed out

How can we not mention Priyanka Chopra, who has always given us makeup goals. Don’t know what we are taking about? Check it out here. If you are looking for something minimal, this will be your go-to makeup look. It is simple, and is finished with loads of bronzer to add colour and dimension to your face. The kohl liner, slightly smudged out, with the golden eyeshadow elevates the look and we like how the Quantico actor finished it with a generous dose of mascara and berry-toned lips.

READ| Loved Priyanka Chopra’s makeup at the Grammys? Here’s how you can get it

Jewel eyes

Pack a punch with colour, but not just with your lips. Take cues from Sara Ali Khan who dons a shiny turquoise blue liner with a little wing that we totally adore. Get yourself a jewel-toned eyeliner to recreate this look, and finish it with a generous dose of mascara and a neutral lip. Let your eyes do all the talking.

READ| Love Aditi Rao Hydari’s make-up look? Here’s how you can get it too

Let red lips speak

Nothing like red lips on V-day. Focus on achieving the perfect red pout, and to do that, line your lips with a red lip liner and fill it in. Top it up with a liquid red lipstick in the same shade so that your lipstick doesn’t bleed. Ensure you have a flawless base and apply mascara to complete the look.

Which is your favourite look?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd