Make-up hacks for oily skin

We have all been there when at some point in the day our faces look like oil and make-up would drip any second. While skin oil comes with its own benefits (goodbye, wrinkles!) it can make you look like an oily cake. Face a similar issue and are looking for an answers? You are on the right page!

The key is to balance oil production, rather than trying to stop it altogether. Which is why you need to know how to prep well before applying your make-up so that it stays fresh through the day.

Ahead, we mention our ride-or-die makeup hacks for combating oily skin.

Incorporate hyaluronic acid in your skincare regime

The key to good make-up application is not only being diligent with your skincare regime but using the right products. Incorporating hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine will directly affect your oil production and longevity of your make-up. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant, which means it draws water into your skin and helps prevent loss of moisture. It hydrates your skin from the inside out, and when your skin is hydrated, your glands have less of a chance of overworking themselves and producing oil.

Learn to layer properly

When it comes to all things oily, including your skin, we always think matte is better. The first step is to combat that myth. Dry skin means oilier skin. You skin will produce more sebum (oil) to counteract the drying effects of the matte products you use. The remedy is to strategically use matte products and layer them with hydrating products. For example, if you choose to wear a super matte foundation, use a hydrating primer and later apply a thin layer of setting powder. Matte foundations can be incredibly drying, so by pairing them with hydrating products you are counteracting the overproduction of oil in your skin.

Set your face twice

This is a game-changer hack. A setting powder is crucial as it’ll help lock in your look all day long, plus it’ll help smooth out your complexion. Most people think you can only apply translucent setting powder after you finish your makeup. However, you can totally set your face with powder even before applying your foundation. This added step will give your make-up something else to stick to and will keep your skin matte for longer.

If you don’t get super oily and want to achieve a dewy finish, apply a light dusting of powder to your T-zone as this is the area that get most oily. However, in general, we would recommend setting all over to keep your look on a lockdown.

Say goodbye to matte foundation and oily products

We know it’s been your partner in hard times but steer clear of them. Since your skin already has enough oil, stay away from products that have oil on their ingredient list. Look for foundations that say they are long-wearing. They have specific formulations and ingredients that allow them to keep your makeup budge-free.

Blot away throughout the day

Trust us, if you have oily skin, blotting paper is about to become your new best-friend. These little squares of oil-absorbing papers mattify your skin and help banish midday shine. Most blotting papers also contain oil-controlling ingredients like green tea and witch hazel, which is a win-win.

Rule of thumb: Do not wipe your face, always pat. Wiping your makeup will leave streaks.

What are your favourite tips to make your makeup last longer?

