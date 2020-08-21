On Ganesh Chaturthi, try this festive makeup look

Look no further for your makeup inspiration this festive season! (Photo: Getty)

Even though festivals have become a low-key affair owing to the pandemic and lockdowns, there is no way we are letting it affect our spirits. And with the much-awaited Ganeshotsav finally here, have you decided on your look yet?

If not, then you must check out this makeup look by Youtuber Corallista. It is super easy with a hint of glamour, so that not only do you look on point, but also feel amazing!

Steps to recreate the look

👉Prep your skin using a liquid illuminator or a strobe cream. Spot conceal your blemishes, and if you have dark circles, go for an orange or peach colour corrector to cancel the same. Blend it seamlessly using a damp beauty blender.

👉 Once done, move on to evening out your skin. Opt for a foundation that provides buildable coverage and apply on your neck and face.

👉 Next, apply another round of concealer to brighten up your under eyes and the high points of your face. The blogger can be seen patting it gently onto her skin. This is a great way to apply concealer for a seamless finish.

👉 Now it is time to fill in your eyebrows using a pencil or a pomade of your choice. Get your hands on a neutral-toned palette. It is a must-have in the makeup vanity.

👉 Focus on the crease of your eyes and the lower lashline, and apply a rusty orange colour. Define it using a fluffy blending brush. Now apply a glittery pigment on the middle of your eye. We suggest you go for a copper-toned glittery pigment to keep the colour scheme in check.

👉 Now carefully make a small winged eyeliner using your liquid eyeliner and apply a few coats of mascara. Apply blush on the apple of your cheeks. Lastly, set your face using a compact powder so that your makeup doesn’t budge.

👉 Add a golden highlighter on the top points of your face like the bridge of your nose, eyebrow bone and cupid’s bow. Complete your look with a neutral pink or classic brown nude lipstick. Don’t forget to add a bindi!

