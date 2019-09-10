International Makeup Day: Cosmetic items you must have in your vanity case

There is no denying the importance of having a skincare routine that includes the right cleanser, toner, serum, scrub, and moisturizer. However, it is important to note that you should change the skincare products you uses with the change in season. “As fall and winder tend to steal away the natural moisture of the skin, taking away the glow from the face, make sure to add a slightly heavy moisturizer, preferably with vitamin-E and other hydrating ingredients to your regimen. Exfoliation is yet another way to keep your skin away from dullness. It is the best way to treat parched, flaky skin and to stimulate natural oil production,” says Sargam Dhawan, director, Paul Penders.

This International Makeup Day, she shares a few makeup essentials you might want to add to your vanity case:

Foundation

With the onset of fall, it is not necessary to layer your face with heavy and pore-clogging foundation formula. One should opt for a foundation that has a complexion-perfecting formula that feels like your skin. Foundations that contain mineral pigments provide oil-free coverage. One can also opt for moisture foundation that brilliantly works for pores, redness, and oil-control, without the usual ‘cake’ makeup feel.

Lipsticks

A fall makeup look is incomplete without a good lipstick. Gloss up your lips with a long-lasting formula that has a satin finish. Pick up a bold lip colour like berry plum or ruby red for a warm and chic look.

Eyebrow

Transform your look instantly with arched eyebrows which are going to be a big rage this season. Amp up your brow game by filling your brows with perfect gel, pencil or eyeshadow for a sculpted and bold look. Redefine your look and enhance your eyebrows by highlighting the lower brow area. Grow your brow hair by avoiding over-tweezing and regular threading, which will give you a natural feel.

Highlighter

Who doesn’t love a dash of sparkle that is sure to brighten up any day? A highlighter is the perfect tool for instant shimmer and shine.

Coloured mascara

Add a pop of colour to your eyes while keeping your makeup light and breezy. Using a coloured mascara will make your eyes look brighter, adding drama to the look. If you don’t feel like going too bold, burgundy or brown-hued mascara will be your savior.

Neutral eye shadow palette

A makeup bag without a classic nude eye-palette is incomplete. Natural eye makeup is an evergreen trend and will always be in vogue. So, if you haven’t already included neutrals in your collection, go grab that palette to get that easy-going yet graceful natural look.