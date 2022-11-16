Brush vs sponge: What should you use for makeup?

While some like to keep their faces bare, others enjoy applying a hint of makeup, once in a while, to glam up their look and complement their attire. If you belong to the latter category, you must have come across one common confusion: brushes or sponges – which is the right tool to use? This is because makeup brushes and sponges not just impact the application of your products but also your skin.

Decoding their impact is Dr Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist, who shared how brushes and sponges have different effects on your makeup. Take a look.

According to the expert, brushes give better coverage while applying foundation or base makeup as absorption of the product is less. “But, the brush bristles can be harsh on the skin, especially if you have sensitive skin, very dry skin, or brushes are old and not clean,” the expert said.

On the other hand, sponges are better on the skin as they cause less friction, Dr Panth said. “It is a better option for sensitive and dry skin,” she added. However, it may cause more wastage of products as compared to brushes.

Also, she highlighted that cleaning the sponges is important as they are used when moist. “It becomes a harbouring ground for various bacteria. Sponges may take longer to dry after cleaning than brushes,” the dermatologist added.

Concluding, the expert said that if you have normal or oily skin, you can use either. But, if you have dry or sensitive skin, a sponge is a better option. “If you have used a brush or sponge over an acne lesion, make sure to wash them,” she said.

Earlier, actor Shruti Haasan had shared how you can clean your brushes and sponges. “I soak them for about an hour in a mix of olive oil and dish soap. You soak them and then you scrub them. And then you leave them out to dry. That’s how I clean my brushes,” she said.

“It is so important to keep cleaning your brushes if you want your skin to be clear,” Shruti added.

