Monday, June 15, 2020
Make your own organic lip and cheek tint; here’s how

A lip and cheek tint is a must-have in your vanity. But don't spend money on the product, make one at home with this super easy DIY. Check it out here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 15, 2020 9:40:27 pm
lip and cheek tint, DIY lip and cheek tint, how to make lip and cheek tint at home, at home diy lip and cheek tint Get yourself this double-duty product with a few steps that can be easily followed at home. (Photo: Getty)

We, makeup aficionados, love double-duty products — whether it is using our concealer as an eyeshadow primer or mixing a bit of the highlighter with moisturiser and using it as a strobing cream. So, needless to say we love lip and cheek tints, which, as the name suggests, give you the best of both worlds. So if you too wish to add this wonder product in your makeup vanity, your search ends here.

Ahead, check out how to make your own lip and cheek tint with easily available products. Results: A natural lip and cheek tint and zero money spent!

#powerofremedy #myskintip #forhealthyskin #homemaderemedies #lipandcheek #tint Who doesnt like rosy 👄cheeks and lips?! ☺️Diy your own tint !!!!💋❤️🥰

Begin by grinding beetroot. Once it turns into a thick chunky paste, sieve it and extract the juice. Transfer it to a bowl and ½ tsp of aloe vera gel along with some glycerine. Mix it well and your tint is ready!

You can transfer it to a lip balm container or a liquid lipstick box for easy application. Make sure you store it in the refrigerator so that you can use it for longer.

Will you give this DIY a try?

