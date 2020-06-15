Make your own organic lip and cheek tint; here’s how

Get yourself this double-duty product with a few steps that can be easily followed at home. (Photo: Getty) Get yourself this double-duty product with a few steps that can be easily followed at home. (Photo: Getty)

We, makeup aficionados, love double-duty products — whether it is using our concealer as an eyeshadow primer or mixing a bit of the highlighter with moisturiser and using it as a strobing cream. So, needless to say we love lip and cheek tints, which, as the name suggests, give you the best of both worlds. So if you too wish to add this wonder product in your makeup vanity, your search ends here.

Ahead, check out how to make your own lip and cheek tint with easily available products. Results: A natural lip and cheek tint and zero money spent!

Begin by grinding beetroot. Once it turns into a thick chunky paste, sieve it and extract the juice. Transfer it to a bowl and ½ tsp of aloe vera gel along with some glycerine. Mix it well and your tint is ready!

You can transfer it to a lip balm container or a liquid lipstick box for easy application. Make sure you store it in the refrigerator so that you can use it for longer.

Will you give this DIY a try?

