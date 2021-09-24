Five ways to make your home feel more luxurious

The home is where we spend most of our time. In the pandemic, we have all come to appreciate interiors more, looking for ways to enhance our personal space and make it look more stylish and appealing.

If you are looking to revamp your house, know that there are many easy ways with which you can do it, without having to burn a hole in your pocket. Keyur Zaveri, VP-design at Furlenco shares some ideas that could give your house a rich, luxurious look. Read on.

1. Simplicity is sophistication

While it may feel intuitive to keep adding expensive decor to your home, in today’s age, less is more. Simplifying your space can give your home a classy look. Invest in a few accent decor pieces — a lamp, wall art, decor for a centre table that are cohesive and work well together with the theme of your room as opposed to having numerous things that do not look like they belong together. Resist the temptation to make your home look bulky.

2. Plush seating

The most important part of creating a luxurious house is to add furniture that is comfortable and elegant. Pillows and cushions of various sizes can instantly make a home feel more inviting. Play around with colours and fabrics of the furniture and find soft furnishing that compliments the centre pieces. Invest in good quality fabrics like velvet, linen or suede to upholster your furniture. You can even try textured fabrics like denim blue and faux leather.

3. Lavish lighting

Lighting can make all the difference to the vibe of your house. Using multiple sources of light that draw attention to various corners in the house can make a space look well put together. Invest in ceiling lamps, floor lamps, table lamps, and accent light fixtures to highlight your favourite areas. While it is advisable to keep a single colour and tone of light, the intensity and direction can be played with to enhance the ambience.

4. Layering

Layering works wonders everywhere. Add décor pieces to your furniture for a luxe look. Carpets add splendour and exquisiteness, instantly changing the way a room looks. Area rugs under tables and sofas help in defining spaces and can blend together the whole look. Experiment with some elegant runners near your beds, on top of your dining tables, or even your bathrooms. You can also add wall and window coverings for a more inclusive aesthetic.

5. Metallics

You can add a small-yet-noticeable metallic touch to upgrade your interiors; but don’t overdo it. The key to going bling is to keep the metallic accessories minimal. Consider golds, bronzes, copper or silver hues and incorporate them in cushions, lamps, accent walls, lighting fixtures, or centrepieces.

