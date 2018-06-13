Follow Us:
Make your home look spacious with minimalistic furniture

Experts suggest tips for a decluttered, simple yet classy decor. Following the "less is more" mantra one should get rid of all the heavy furniture in the house and add natural texture to the walls with a balance.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: June 13, 2018 12:23:26 pm
minimalism, decor, declutter, wooden furniture, natural texture, simplified design, Indian Express, Indian Express News Want to make your house look spacious? Experts suggest tips for a minimalist decor. (Source: Pixabay)
Go for a simple yet classy decor, and follow the ‘less is more’ mantra. Start with decluttering your home by getting rid of heavy furniture and introduce natural textures to your walls with a balance, suggest experts. Sunil Suresh, Founder of Stanley Lifestyles, and Tetsuya Fujita, President at Conde House, have listed the ways Indians can embrace minimalist beauty and nature in home décor:

* Declutter: Don’t fill your room with everything and anything. Keep your decor down to essentials. Few lights with nice wooden tables can complete a room without adding too much clutter.

* Use subtle textures: Create something which will be loved for a lifetime. Natural textures, the usage of ash wood is a great way to add definition in minimalistic settings.

* Simplified designs: The designs should showcase the beauty of nature. If you are buying a chair always check that the edge of the back, arm and seat of the chair are raised as much as possible to provide beauty with slight sense of tension, and create unity overall. The ideal balance of sharpness and softness should be evident and expressed in every angle of the chair.

* Dispose off the heavy wooden showcase: Minimalism is all about doing away with excess, unnecessary furniture pieces. The large showcase or display unit is a staple in urban Indian homes and often takes up a lot of space. Wall niches are a more subtle alternative to display a small number of collectibles that you treasure.

* Upgrade your furniture: Light furniture with clean-cut and contemporary lines is the way to go. Instead of going with traditional Indian furniture which is usually heavy, imposing and elaborately carved, choose plain, streamlined wooden furniture with minimal or no decoration. This will bring in a sleek, minimalist spin to your interiors.

