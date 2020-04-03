Make sure you don’t skip these beauty steps while at home

You must take care of your skin even when you are at home. (Photo: Getty Images) You must take care of your skin even when you are at home. (Photo: Getty Images)

While the lockdown has given some of us ample time to indulge in elaborate skincare routines, others are too busy to even take out time to wash their faces and apply a moisturiser. But most of us happen to think that not stepping out of our homes means that our skin is clean and it is okay to not follow a regular skincare routine. But that is exactly where we get it wrong. Skincare doesn’t always mean removing dirt after coming back from outside, it is also about protecting, nourishing and hydrating your skin when you are indoors.

Ahead, we tell you why it is important to go back to basics and not miss out on these beauty steps during your period of self-isolation.

Cleansing

This step is imperative whether you are at home or go outside. If if you have not applied make-up, it is important that you wash your face at least twice a day. Opt for a cream-based cleanser that is not harsh and will not leave your skin feeling dry. The best way to go about it is to practice double-cleansing. Wonder what does that mean? Find it out here.

SPF

Don’t settle down for the fact that just because you are not exposed to the sun, you do not have to apply sunscreen. The time you spend gardening or sipping tea in the balcony is enough to make you susceptible to skin damage caused by the harsh UV rays. Opt for a gel variant in SPF 30 so that your skin doesn’t feel greasy. Apply it twice a day and enjoy the clear blue skies!

Moisturising

It is extremely important to moisturise your face after every wash. Thus, go for a hydrating moisturiser or a variant that is oil-free so that it is light on your skin. Don’t forget to add serums to your skin routine. Just because you are at home doesn’t mean you can dodge these skincare steps.

Exfoliating

Many people generally do not take this step seriously, and with most of us being home these days, we assume that this step can be totally missed. Exfoliation isn’t only about removing dirt and grime, it is also about removing the dead skin cells so that there is better absorption of all the serums and moisturisers you apply. Hence, it is advised you exfoliate twice a week.

Masking

No matter what, once in a while, our skin needs a pampering session. And with parlours shut at the moment, you could have your own DIY facial session using products from your kitchen. It only gets better since there will be no chemicals involved. Wondering how to go about it? Here’s your answer. You can also whip up some masks at home with the ingredients available in your kitchen easily. Take your cues from here.

