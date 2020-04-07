Make kitchen time more interesting using these microwave hacks

You may not have realised the full potential of the appliance, but by learning a few hacks, you may be able to make kitchen time more interesting. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You may not have realised the full potential of the appliance, but by learning a few hacks, you may be able to make kitchen time more interesting. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

If you thought the microwave was only needed for cooking a few basic meals, preparing rice, heating and re-heating food and drinks, think again. You may not have realised the full potential of the appliance, but by learning a few hacks, you may be able to make kitchen time more interesting. Find out everything here.

Tear-less onion chopping

We always end up shedding a few tears when slicing onions, because it is believed the vegetable releases a gas when the knife’s metal damages its cells. Try heating the onion inside the microwave before chopping it.

Juicing it out

You can always get more juice out of an orange, a lemon or any other citrus fruit, by putting it in the microwave and heating it for 10 seconds. By doing it, the fiber loosens and then you can fill your glasses with more juice.

Cleaner socks

Forgot to include the pair of socks with the laundry? Worry not. You can try cleaning them up in a faster manner by putting them inside a soap-water filled bowl, and heating it for 10 minutes tops.

Peeling vegetables

Some people consider it to be quite a task. But, the microwave makes it easier. All you have to do is heat the hard vegetables for two-three minutes on low power, to make them easier to peel.

Heat ice cream

Do not freak out, we are not asking you to melt it; just the really hard brick that you have taken out from the freezer. Put it into the microwave for about 10 seconds to get just the right consistency. If you are satisfied by the temperature, you can devour it.

Disinfect kitchen sponge

Right now, you have to clean and disinfect everything that you touch. The kitchen sponge that is used to clean and wash utensils is likely to be riddled with germs and dirt. Heating it for two minutes may kill bacteria and other germs.

