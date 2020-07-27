Make homemade walnut oil a part of your hair care routine

Hair thinning is a major issue, and the oil promises to nourish your hair and prevent it from breaking. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Hair thinning is a major issue, and the oil promises to nourish your hair and prevent it from breaking. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Most people seem to be suffering from hair problems these days — whether it is loss of volume, or dandruff, or any other such problem. It then becomes essential to try to remedy the situation by means of natural ingredients. Here is one such oil that can solve your many hair woes: walnut oil. And the good news is that you do not even have to step out to buy it; it can easily be made at home. Find out how.

Ingredients

* Some walnuts in a cup

* Half a cup of vegetable oil

Method

* Boil a little bit of water and then add all the walnuts to it. Let it boil for 10 minutes.

* Once done, take the walnuts out and let them cool down.

* The walnuts must now be crushed and ground, so that they become powdery.

* Add this powder to the vegetable oil. Once it changes its colour, the oil is ready to be used.

* Keep in mind that this oil can be used twice a week, and then washed off with a mild shampoo.

The benefits

* Walnut oil has some vitamins and biotin which can promote hair growth. It is a must for those who are experiencing a lot of hair fall. The oil is also believed to contain potassium which can add volume to the growth. It strengthens the roots.

* It is also a given that the oil can protect the hair against excessive hair fall. Walnut oil is also believed to be rich in omega 3 fatty acids which can prevent scalp damage and infections, and promote growth.

* The new hair that grows out will be strong and thick. Hair thinning is a major issue, and the oil promises to nourish your hair and prevent it from breaking.

