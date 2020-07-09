Make blueberries a part of your skincare routine; find out how 

Blueberries have some anti-aging properties that can make your skin feel taut. Additionally, they can do you a great favour if you have the problem of acne. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Blueberries have some anti-aging properties that can make your skin feel taut. Additionally, they can do you a great favour if you have the problem of acne. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Most people are familiar with blueberries and what they look like. They are consumed for their good taste and health benefits. But, just like strawberries, the blueberries are also known to benefit the skin greatly when applied externally. With the monsoon season here already, if you are looking to give your skin a big beauty boost using something that is natural, here is why you must consider blueberries.

Blueberries have some anti-aging properties that can make your skin feel taut. Additionally, they can do you a great favour if you have the problem of acne. If you want to clean your face naturally every day, blueberries can help.

ALSO READ | Do you have smelly feet? Use these foot baths for instant relief

How to use

You can make a toning face mask using the berries, to reduce any skin damage. To make this mask, you will need to crush the berries and mix three tablespoons of curd to make a thick paste. Make sure the paste is consistent. You can use a blender for this. Apply the paste on the face and massage in circular motions. Do not forget the neck region, because fine lines are more apparent on the thin skin of the neck. Leave the paste on for at least 20 minutes, after which you can wash it off with lukewarm water. Remember to pat dry.

The curd can exfoliate the skin and remove the dead skin cells, while the goodness of the blueberries can improve the circulation of blood and make your skin look youthful.

Also, if you have pimples on the face, the gentle massaging can give you some relief. Blueberries are believed to contain salicylate, which is a salt of salicylic acid. Salicylic acid is used in the treatment of acne.

ALSO READ | Will using salt on the face take care of your skincare woes? Find out

Alternatively, you can also also mix blueberries with lemon juice — a few drops of it added to crushed berries — along with a little bit of honey to make a paste. Apply this paste gently on the face and neck, and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water and notice a fresh glow on the face. This can be used by people whose face is excessively oily. Make this face and use it at least once every week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd