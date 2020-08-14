Make bath time more interesting by means of these DIY body washes

Make sure you use this body wash within the first year. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

While at home, a lot many people may have felt like experimenting with kitchen ingredients and home items to get done with their everyday work, including skincare, hair care, cleaning, and for other such hacks. There is no dearth of products at home, which can make your life easier, and not to mention, cost-effective, too. Here, we take a look at two DIY body washes that can be good for the skin. If you have run out of body soap, you can always quickly make these at home and pamper your skin.

Homemade body wash using a bar of soap

If you are someone who is bored of the same old soap, and tired of using the bar, this interesting alternative is for you. You can melt your soap bar to make a body wash. Just take six to seven cups of distilled water, along with two bars of soap. First boil the water, and simultaneously microwave the bars of soap for about 30 seconds, until they melt. Take it out and then slowly add it to the boiling water, while stirring continuously. Make sure the liquid soap and water have mixed thoroughly. Now transfer the mixture to a glass bottle and make sure it cools down. It will then start to naturally thicken as that happens. Let it stay for about 24 hours, before you take a look. Before you start using it, make sure the consistency is not too thick. If it is, you can add some more water.

ALSO READ | How the condition-first-shampoo-later technique can make your hair look livelier

Isn’t it simple? Make sure you use this body wash within the first year.

Homemade body wash using coconut milk

This is another interesting one which can benefits those who have oily and sensitive skin. Just take one cup of coconut milk, two cups of any mild liquid soap, two spoons of any essential oil of your choice — could go with jojoba oil. You can also add four to five drops of lavender essential oil. Next, take two teaspoons of glycerin and one teaspoon of raw honey.

ALSO READ | A 10-minute home facial is just what you need to pamper your skin

First, pour the coconut milk into a transparent bottle and then add the liquid soap to it. Add the rest of the ingredients to the bottle, close the lid of the bottle and shake well. When you take a bath, pour the contents of the bottle into a loofah and use.

Make sure you use this body wash within the first year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd