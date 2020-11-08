Make a smooth transition to the winter weather with these easy skincare tips

In winters, replace your harsh soap with one which is milder in nature and suits you. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The winter season is unofficially here. In India, while we normally have to wait until Diwali to announce the arrival of winters, this year, we have started feeling the chills from October itself. The autumn/fall weather is when the temperature begins to dip. As a result, the body starts making some adjustments, too. This time is crucial because you ideally need to take care of yourself, along with your hair and skin, since they get affected the most because of the drop in humidity in the air.

To make you skincare transition smooth, here are some simple things you can do at home; read on.

* Taking a shower: Normally, people like taking long showers under hot water, simply because it feels good. But if you want your skin to behave, you need to shorten your shower time and use water that is only lukewarm and not extremely hot. The latter takes away the moisture from the skin and makes it excessively dry and itchy.

ALSO READ | Help your hair make a smooth transition to the cold weather with these quick tips

* Moisturise your skin: Apply a generous amount of moisturiser twice a day. The first time is when you step out of the bath. This is when the skin is most vulnerable and needs the goodness of a good moisturising lotion. The second time would be before you hit the bed, as part of your night skincare routine. You can also use coconut oil if you want to go completely natural.

* Apply sunscreen: This may seem odd to you, but just because you are mostly at home, it does not mean you give up on your basic skincare rules. The sun is still there, throwing its UV rays around. Without sunscreen lotion, you can get premature wrinkles, skin allergies and infections, sun burns and even the risk of cancer. The weather/season has not got nothing to do with it.

* Using a body soap: Use one which you know is all-weather friendly and suits your skin type. Remember, in winters, the skin reacts differently than it does in summers. And in the northern part of the country, the winters can be really harsh. The least you can do is replace your harsh soap with one which is milder in nature and suits you.

ALSO READ | Oily skin? These DIY remedies will help fight pimples, dark spots

* Eat, Sleep, hydrate, repeat: This is must. You need to eat healthy, because what you feed your body is what it reflects on the skin. Sleeping is also important because when you rest, your skin cells repair themselves — a good 8-hour sleep every night is a must. Additionally, you must also drink a lot of water to flush out toxins from your body and keep it clean.

What do you think about these skincare tips?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd