Create a cosy space while you quarantine

Decoding some of the home decor trends. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Decoding some of the home decor trends. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Mitigating the chaos created by CoVID19, the country has gone into lockdown for a three-week period. Considering staying home is the need of the hour, creating a hygienic, spacious and positive domestic environment is crucial. Natural ventilation and easily cleanable decor accents contribute to this aspect. Creating a nurturing and calming micro-environment helps in coping with the situation.

In order to sustain the economy, employees are working from home by adapting flexible working spaces at home. With online classes arranged for schools and colleges, articulating an institutional environment at homes is most essential. Meanwhile, fabricating clear and voluminous indoors, to provide space for physical activities like exercises and indoor games, is an alternative for playgrounds. To achieve these changes, the design offers a few thumb rules that not only serve work life but also quarantine life.

* Home offices – “In moments of crisis, it is best to think proactively. Most homes are not planned with a workspace. Try and identify a corner or space where one can sit comfortably and focus. The one space that we all have handy at home is the dining space,” suggests Pooja Ashley, Co-Founder, Ashleys.

* Uncluttering spaces – It is important to have a minimal and calm spaces, during these times. With rising panic and anxiety during these tough times, it is important to create a peaceful space around you.

* Add colour – Encompassing a cheerful vibe through calming colours in the form of fabric, artwork or DIY décor accents could improve the environment of homes.

* Indoor-outdoor integration – With no option of outdoor exposure, it is important to make use of semi-open areas such as balconies and sit-outs to expand the radius of the micro-environment. Green practices such as indoor gardening can help in animating such spaces.

* Adaptive use of furniture – To create an office-like environment, adaptive use of regular furniture is necessary. Tables and chairs can turn the home into a collaborative workspace. Files and papers can be organised in baskets, trays and holders; explore the functionality of each product.

* Transitional spaces – Transforming the functionality of spaces by rearranging and reducing the furniture.

