Makar Sankranti 2022: Puja vidhi, timings, samagri, and mantra

Makar Sankranti 2022 Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated on January 14 every year, is believed to be the first day of the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign Capricorn or Makara. As such, the festival is considered to be extremely auspicious and is dedicated to the Sun god.

Primarily celebrated by the Hindu community, the day marks the end of winter season. On this day, people also fly kites, which is believed to be an important part of the celebrations. It is one of the very few festivals that is observed according to the solar cycles of the Hindu calendar.

The festival is known by different names in many parts of the country. For instance, while in Maharashtra it is known as Pedda Pandaga, in West Bengal it is called Poush Shongkranti. The Assamese call it Magh Bihu, and the Tamilians Thai Pongal.

On Makar Sankranti, it is customary to bathe in holy waters and donate black sesame seeds, sesame laddus, grains, vegetables, pulses, turmeric, fruits, and other commodities to the needy. People also prepare and consume khichdi on the auspicious day.

The festival has both, a seasonal as well as a religious significance. It is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Here are the timings:

Makar Sankranti punya kaal: 02:43 pm to 04:35 pm

Makar Sankranti maha punya kaal: 02:43 pm to 04:35 pm

The puja comprises:

* Kalash sthapana

* Shodashopchar puja

* Suryadev puja

* Suryadev Shanti yagya

* Gou puja

* Ganga puja

* Surya Gayatri japa

* Brihad Aditya Hriday Strota path

* Sarva Shanti puja

* Purnahuti

* Homa and visarjan

Certain activities like taking bath, offering naivedhya (food to deity), offering charity, performing shraddh rituals and breaking the fast, should be done during the punya kaal. If Makar Sankranti happens after sunset, all punya kaal activities must be postponed until the next day’s sunrise.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!