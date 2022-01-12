Makar Sankranti date: When is Makar Sankranti in 2022?

Makar Sankranti 2022 Date: In India, while most festivals follow the lunar calendar, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as per the solar calendar. Hence, it falls on the same day every year — January 14.

The joyous festival marks the end of winter, and the beginning of a new harvest season.

The festival has both, a seasonal as well as a religious significance. The day marks Lord Surya’s transit into Makara Raashi, or Capricorn zodiac. It is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

Sakranti is viewed as a date from when the sun starts to move north. This is because before Makar Sankranti, the sun radiates on the southern hemisphere. This period is believed to be the ‘Uttaarayan’ or an auspicious time.

The festival has different names in different parts of the country, such as Pongal, Uttaryan, Maghi, Lohri and Khichdi. The most common form of celebrating Makar Sankriti is kite-flying. As such, on this day the sky is often dotted with colourful kites marking the special occasion.

