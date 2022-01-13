Makar Sankranti 2022: Date, History, Importance and Significance

Makar Sankranti 2022: Makar Sankranti is a Hindu harvest festival celebrated across India that marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days as the sun moves northward. This period is also known as Uttarayan and is considered to be extremely fortunate. The harvest festival is a religious and seasonal celebration that honours Lord Surya, the sun God, and commemorates the sun’s arrival in Makara (Capricorn).

Date

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated this year on Friday, January 14 – Magh Krishna Paksha Dwitiya tithi. The auspicious hour, Makar Sankranti Punya Kala, begins at 8.30 am and concludes at 5.46 pm. At 8.30 am, the Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala begins and ends at 10.15 am.

History and importance

Sankranti is worshipped as a God. Sankranti, according to legends, killed the devil Sankarasur. Karidin or Kinkrant is the day following Makar Sankrant. Devi killed the devil Kinkarasur on this day.

According to Drik Panchang, “the time between Makar Sankranti and 40 ghatis (roughly 16 hours for Indian locations if we consider 1 ghati duration as 24 minutes) from the time of Makar Sankranti is considered good for auspicious work. This duration is known as Punya Kaal.”

Sankranti activities, like taking bath, offering Naivedhya (food offered to the deity) to Lord Surya, offering charity or Dakshina, performing Shraddha rituals and breaking fast should be done during Punya Kaal. If Makar Sankranti happens after sunset, all Punya Kaal activities are postponed till the next sunrise.

Significance

Worshippers usually bathe in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna, and Cauvery on this day. For believers, taking a dip absolves them of their sins; it is also seen as a time of peace and prosperity, and countless spiritual deeds are performed on this day. Sesame and jaggery ladoos or chikkis are distributed on this day to symbolise the desire for people to live in peace and harmony.

