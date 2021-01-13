Makar Sankranti 2021: Puja vidhi, timings, samagri, and mantra

In the 13-point guideline submitted before the high court, the state government said that people staying in housing societies will be permitted to fly kites on their terraces and open grounds only. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Makar Sankranti 2021 puja vidhi, timings, samagri, mantra: The festival of Makar Sankranti holds both religious as well social significance, since it is believed to be the first day of the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign Capricorn or Makara in Hindi. As such, the festival is considered to be extremely auspicious. It is celebrated every year, and this year, it falls on January 14, which is a Thursday.

Makar Sankranti marks the end of winter season, and is also known as the ‘festival of kites’, because kite-flying is an important part of the celebrations. It is one of the few ancient festivals that is observed according to the solar cycles of the Hindu calendar. It is to be noted that the festival has different names and is celebrated in many parts of the country. For instance, while in Maharashtra it is known as Pedda Pandaga, in West Bengal it is called Poush Shongkranti. The Assamese call it Magh Bihu, and the Tamilians Thai Pongal.

As mentioned earlier, the day is dedicated to the Sun God, and on this day, people express their gratitude to nature and its abundant resources in the form of a puja. Here are the timings:

Makar Sankranti punya kaal: 8.30 am to 5.46 pm

Makar Sankranti maha punya kaal: 8.30 am to 10.15 am

The puja comprises:

* Kalash sthapana

* Shodashopchar puja

* Suryadev puja

* Suryadev Shanti yagya

* Gou puja

* Ganga puja

* Surya Gayatri japa

* Brihad Aditya Hriday Strota path

* Sarva Shanti puja

* Purnahuti

* Homa and visarjan

According to Drik Panchang, Sankranti activities, like taking bath, offering naivedhya (food to deity), offering charity, performing shraddh rituals and breaking the fast, should be done during the punya kaal. If Makar Sankranti happens after sunset, all punya kaal activities must be postponed until next day’s sunrise.

