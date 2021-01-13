Makar Sankranti 2021: Date, History, Importance and Significance

Makar Sankranti 2021 Date: The auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti, celebrated in January every year, marks the first day of the sun’s transition into the sun sign Capricorn or Makara in Hindi. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God. This year, it will be celebrated on January 14, 2021.

According to Drik Panchang, “The time between Makar Sankranti and 40 Ghatis (roughly 16 hours for Indian locations if we consider 1 Ghati duration as 24 minutes) from the time of Makar Sankranti is considered good for auspicious work. This duration of forty Ghatis is known as Punya Kaal. Sankranti activities, like taking bath, offering Naivedhya (food offered to the deity) to Lord Surya, offering charity or Dakshina, performing Shraddha rituals and breaking fast or Parana, should be done during Punya Kaal. If Makar Sankranti happens after sunset then all Punya Kaal activities are postponed till the next sunrise. Hence, all Punya Kaal activities should be done during the day time.”

History and importance

The festival, which marks the onset of summer and the six-month-long auspicious period for Hindus known as Uttaarayan, is observed according to the solar cycles. The festival is celebrated as Sukarat in Central India, Bihu in Assam, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Makar Sankranti in Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and the neighbouring regions.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, various spiritual practices are observed. It is common for people to take a holy dip in rivers like Kaveri and Ganga, and it is generally believed that doing so would absolve them of their past sins. However, owing to the pandemic, restrictions are expected to be observed in many parts of the country.

People also pray to the sun and thank for their successes and prosperity. They celebrate the festival by flying kites.

Not only that, people celebrate the occasion with sweets made of jaggery and sesame as well as rice, along with sumptuous meals.

