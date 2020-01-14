Makar Sankranti 2020: Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Mantra and other details

Makar Sankranti 2020 Puja Vidhi: Makar Sankranti falls on January 15 this year. Makar Sankranti 2020 Puja Vidhi: Makar Sankranti falls on January 15 this year.

Makar Sankranti 2020 Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Makar Sankranti festival marks the transit of Lord Suryadev to the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Therefore, this holy day is revered by all Indians as the day to worship Lord Surya, and seek his blessings. Lord Suryadev controls happiness, character, life, nature, possessions, paternal relations and many other important aspects of a person’s life. Makar Sankranti falls on January 15 this year.

The day also marks the beginning of summer, and the auspicious six month period known as Uttaarayan starts from this day. Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Hindu god Surya (sun) and on this day, people express their gratitude to nature and its abundant resources. In several places, on this day, there is a custom to make a particular form of sticky sweet made of jaggery and sesame. It is commonly believed that the sweet is symbolic of peace and harmony. In several parts of the country, the time before Makar Sankranti is indicative of the harvest season. People socialise with each other on this day and spend time together.

Here are the puja timings for the day:

Makara Sankranti on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala – 07:15 AM to 05:46 PM

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala – 07:15 AM to 09:00 AM

The Puja consists of

* Shri Kalash Sthapan

* Shodashopchar Puja

* Suryadev puja,

* Suryadev Shanti Yagya,

* Gou puja,

* Ganga Puja,

* Surya Gayatri Japa,

* Brihad Aditya Hriday Strota path,

* Sarva Shanti Puja,

* Purnahuti,

* Homa and Visarjan.

The shastras also advice to feed the Brahmins and cows on this auspicious day.

According to Drikpanchang, “Sankranti Muhurta which falls between Makar Sankranti moment and 40 Ghatis from it. We list this time as Punya Kaal Muhurta. Our holy scriptures suggest that 5 Ghatis duration after Sunrise (if Sankranti happens after Sunset on the previous day) and 1 Ghati duration after Sankranti moment (if Sankranti happens in the day time) are highly auspicious. If this Muhurta is available we list it as Mahapunya Kaal Muhurta. Mahapunya Kaal Muhurta, if available, should be preferred over Punya Kaal Muhurta.”

The same website says that “Sankranti activities, like taking bath, offering Naivedhya (food offered to deity) to Lord Surya, offering charity or Dakshina, performing Shraddha rituals and breaking fast or Parana, should be done during Punya Kaal. If Makar Sankranti happens after Sunset then all Punya Kaal activities are postponed till next day Sunrise. Hence all Punya Kaal activities should be done in the day time.”

