Makar Sankranti 2020 Date: When is Makar Sankranti Festival in 2020?

Makar Sankranti 2020 Date: Makar Sankranti is the first Hindu festival of the year. It follows the New Year celebrations, and is known by different names in different states. It is known as Lohri in North India, Sukarat in Central India, Bihu in Assam, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Makar Sankranti in Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and the neighbouring regions. It also marks the initiation of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn) as it starts on its celestial path. The festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on January 15 this year.

The festival marks the onset of summer and the six months long auspicious period for Hindus, known as Uttaarayan, Makar Sankranti is observed as per the solar cycle. On the day of the festival a wide variety of spiritual practices are observed. Many take a holy dip in rivers. It is believed that doing that will absolve them of their past sins.

On this day, a mighty spread is prepared as people thank the Almighty for the good harvest. Many sweets like patishaptas, jaggery and rice pudding, among others are prepared. The day is spent singing traditional songs, dancing and even preparing a bonfire in the evening. The day is marked with festive cheer and sets the theme for the rest of the year.

