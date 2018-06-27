Makafui Awuku is turning plastic trash into cash in Ghana

By turning plastic trash into cash in Ghana, Makafui Awuku is not just making his life easy but also curbing plastic pollution. Right from making Christmas tree out of 396 plastic bottles to dustbin made up of shredded plastic bags, Awuku, founder and executive director of Mckingtorch Creatives is doing it all. Talking to BBC News, he said, “What we do is to use plastics to pursue sustainable projects so that we can move away from the collection and dumping to a more purposeful way of dealing with the plastic waste”. He understands how plastic has become one of the biggest resource of waste in Ghana and through his efforts, has helped open avenues for employment.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd