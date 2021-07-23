Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will not allow anyone to butcher her name: ‘Just asking for basic respect’

The 19-year-old actor has said she has started to put in more effort to ensure that people get her name right, and do not butcher it. (Photo: Instagram/@maitreyiramakrishnan)

A person’s name is an important part of their identity, which is why no one likes it when it gets butchered. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the breakout star of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, who has been promoting the show’s second season, took to Twitter recently to educate people on the correct way to pronounce her name.

The 19-year-old actor tweeted a voice memo, in which she said: “Names are so important, and I find that it’s a big part of your identity — it personally is for me. I love my name so, so much. And constantly I get people saying, ‘Oh, you don’t even know how to say your own name right’. It’s like, ‘No, no, no, I do. I do know how to say my own name right’.”

She continued, “Because reality is, no one knows how to say someone else’s name except for the person themselves, you know? Like, this is my name. I’m sorry, but I get to call the shots here. There is one answer and that answer is my own. There’s no discussion for that.”

had to take this voice memo 18490174 times because there’s a lot to say💗✨ pic.twitter.com/sZ867oMJO4 — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) July 22, 2021

The actor also said that when she was younger, she was more accepting of lazy mispronunciations. “When I was younger, I used to tell people, ‘Yeah, you can call me ‘My-tree’ like whatever, I don’t care’, because I used to think I was inconveniencing them, but I’m not. I’m asking for basic respect when I want people to say my name right, as many of us do, right? Like, we just want our names to be right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@maitreyiramakrishnan)

But now that she is older, Ramakrishnan said she has started to put in more effort to ensure that people get her name right, and do not butcher it. “I ask people to say my name correctly and I put a lot of active effort whenever it’s like an interview, or, you know, just meeting people in general, like new people. I make sure that they say my name right.”

She told her listeners that the correct way to call her would be to focus on all the syllables: “Mai-tre-yi Ra-ma-krish-nan.” “Not expecting people to switch up their accents on me, just asking for basic respect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@maitreyiramakrishnan)

In a tweet, she also revealed that some people had expected she would change her name, before the show came out.

yk it’s actually crazy how many people (before NHIE came out) thought I was gonna change my name to make it easier. cute😍 — Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@ramakrishnannn) July 22, 2021

Here are some reactions to her post:

normalize making an effort to know how to pronounce other people’s names first (esp if you’re unsure) or just ask how to pronounce it before carelessly / confidently saying it wrong !!! — vee (@livrgo) July 22, 2021

I understand the problem with accents, but “My Tree”??? Like Maitreyi isn’t even a difficult Indian name lmao. — Da-jeong’s feelings💫 (@joshinpolaroids) July 22, 2021

As a Tamil woman having grown up in the States, I related to this so much. Never really appreciated my full name much when I was younger so I let people say it however they wanted. Definitely not the case now, and I love it so much. More power to you 🤍 — Chevy (@ChevTalksRacing) July 23, 2021

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle