‘Irrelevant nonsense’: Mahua Moitra replies to critics, social media trolls after Louis Vuitton brouhaha

Earlier this year, a lot was written about Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and her Louis Vuitton bag, which she carried to the Parliament for a discussion on inflation and price hike.

Many people pointed out the irony of her accessory, which has often been associated with elitism, luxury, and sophistication. Moitra, a sharp critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was also trolled on social media.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) TMC MP Mahua Moitra at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Later, another clip of hers surfaced on Twitter. The politician, seen carrying another Louis Vuitton, was asked if she had “changed her fashion sense after the handbag row”. To this, Moitra had retorted by saying she had made no such decision, and that she continued to carry the classy LV brand, this time in the form of a pochette bag.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Moitra talked more about it and shared her thoughts on being trolled on social media, stating that she remains unfazed about most of it. “This is such irrelevant nonsense. In my life, I have always brazened out irrelevant nonsense. When people come to me with all this… they know it is irrelevant nonsense.”

She also called out her critics, other politicians, stating that if people were to look at the footwear they wear, it would be “a lot more than my one little bag”. “So, the only way is to brazen it out. I don’t care… and if it gives these little Muppets something to do, and it makes them happy to go home and say, ‘I took on Mahua Moitra’, good luck to you.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she also called herself a “bad-tempered b*tch”. “I am always tired when I get home, and the first thing I want to do is take a shower and sit down, and not talk to anyone. I do not get a lot of time off, but I like reading, eating, or listening to music, chatting with friends, and traveling when I get the chance.”

The politician also revealed that her comfort food is “toast and bhujia along with a cup of adrak tea in the evening”.

Moitra said her current celebrity crush is Pankaj Tripathi. “It used to be Saif Ali Khan, but now it is Pankaj Tripathi.”

