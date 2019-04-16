Mahavir Jayanti 2019 Date: History, Importance & Significance of Jain festival in India

Mahavir Jayanti 2019 Date in India: As one of the most important religious festivals of the Jains, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, commonly known as Mahavir Jayanti, celebrates the birth of Mahavira who is known as the founder of Jainism.

The 24th and the last ‘thirthankara’ or omniscient teaching god in Jainism, Mahavira was a proponent of non-violence and preached love and respect for all. Respected as Lord Mahavir throughout generations of Jains, his teachings centre upon minimising pain.

While his childhood was spent in prosperity, at the age of 30 years, he decided to renounce the crown and seek enlightenment. For a period of 12 years, he underwent hard penance after which he attained Kevala Jnana or Infinite wisdom under a Sal tree in the modern Indian state of Bihar.

The Mahavir Jayanti celebrations are carried out in peaceful ways where some offer silent prayers while others bring out huge processions featuring drummers, elephants and horses. Gujarat and Rajasthan see huge numbers of followers taking part in the festivities.

While according to the Hindu calender, the festival falls on the 13th day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, according to the Gregorian calander, Mahavir Jayanti either falls in March or April.

This year Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 17.