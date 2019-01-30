Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Inspirational quotes, famous thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Bapu as he is fondly remembered as, led the independence movement against the British. He was instrumental in challenging the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he called for the British to quit India.

A seminal figure in India’s struggle for independence, Gandhi deviated from the violent techniques used by others, and instead promoted non-violence or ahimsa. Such was the impact that the United Nations celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence.

On Gandhi’s death anniversary on January 30, here are some of his most famous quotes:

* You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.

* Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

* Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

* Where there is love, there is life.

* Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.

* The first principle of non-violent action is that of non-cooperation with everything humiliating.

* I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.

* A man is but the product of his thoughts; what he thinks, he becomes.

* Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.