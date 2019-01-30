Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Inspirational quotes, famous thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi

Toggle Menu
Mahatma Gandhi Quotes: Mahatma Gandhi is a seminal figure in India’s struggle for independence. On his death anniversary on January 30, here are some of his most famous quotes.

On Gandhi’s death anniversary on January 30, here are some of his most famous quotes. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes: Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Bapu as he is fondly remembered as, led the independence movement against the British. He was instrumental in challenging the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi Salt March in 1930. In 1942, he called for the British to quit India.

A seminal figure in India’s struggle for independence, Gandhi deviated from the violent techniques used by others, and instead promoted non-violence or ahimsa. Such was the impact that the United Nations celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence.

On Gandhi’s death anniversary on January 30, here are some of his most famous quotes:

* You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.

* Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

Mahatma Gandhi quotes. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

* Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

* Where there is love, there is life.

Mahatma Gandhi quotes. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
Mahatma Gandhi quotes. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

* Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.

* The first principle of non-violent action is that of non-cooperation with everything humiliating.

Mahatma Gandhi quotes. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

* I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.

* A man is but the product of his thoughts; what he thinks, he becomes.

Mahatma Gandhi quotes. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
Mahatma Gandhi quotes. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

* Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

