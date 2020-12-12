Maharashtra bans t-shirts, jeans: Other times state govts imposed dress code

Maharashtra government has banned its employees from wearing jeans or t-shirts in office. (Source: pixabay)

Setting a dress code in government offices, Maharashtra has now banned jeans, t-shirts and slippers for employees.

As per the order, the workers are to refrain from wearing clothes “with deep colours and strange embroidery patterns or pictures”. Women should wear sari, salwar, churidar-kurta or trousers with a kurta or a shirt and a dupatta if required. Men should wear trousers and shirts. Employees have been advised to wear khadi once a week.

Instead of slippers, women should wear chappals, sandals or shoes whereas men should wear shoes or sandals.

This is not the first time that a government has imposed a dress code. Earlier this year, a circular was issued by the Madhya Pradesh government, whereby government officials and employees in the state’s Gwalior division were banned from wearing faded jeans and t-shirts in office and were asked to wear “dignified, decent and formal attire”, reported NDTV.

In 2019, a similar order was reportedly issued by the Bihar government that banned wearing jeans and t-shirts in the state secretariat, irrespective of the employees’ ranks. Instead, they were asked to wear “simple, sombre and light-coloured attire” to office.

In 2018, the then Rajasthan government came up with a dress code for students, asking them to wear salwar kameez or sarees on the college premises instead of Western clothes. The rule, however, was revoked after receiving a lot of complaints from students.

In 2014, a khap panchayat in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh banned the use of mobile phones and wearing jeans for girls. This year, the panchayat advised men to not go to public places in half pants as it is “distasteful,” according to an ANI report.

As for the new dress code order by the Maharashtra government, here’s how netizens reacted:

The ones outraging @ Maharashtra Govt’s dress code for its employees will silently obey similar codes when asked by their Pvt employers. — Tarak (@TarakRam_) December 12, 2020

What kind of regression is this @OfficeofUT ji? Next time I come to Mantralaya I will come in a #Skirt.

Most of govt staff have a simple dressing style, they really don’t need policing. #RejectDressCode https://t.co/wxmLVRhiuG — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) December 12, 2020

I think this not an issue to be opposed by any opposition , we have more important matters to take on in Maharashtra .

Every organization has the right to follow a dress code and no harm if a state govt tries to take pride in local culture this way ,I feel . https://t.co/UpakvfTuJj — Kishlay किसलय કિસલય কিশলয় கிஸ்லய் ਕਿਸਲਯ (@Kishlaysharma) December 12, 2020

Dress code for Maharashtra Govt employees. So Kolhapuri Chappals get the boot ?? Pun intended !!! — Rahul Maslekar (@marahul) December 12, 2020

What is your opinion?

