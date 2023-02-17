Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Mantra

Maha Shivratri 2023 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: Maha Shivratri is celebrated with great fervour across the country. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva with utmost dedication. Maha Shivratri celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the 14th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Phalguna. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Shiva wed Goddess Parvati.

Date and timing

Maha Shivratri, also known as the ‘The Great Night of Shiva’ is the most important Hindu festival. As per Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 8:02 pm on February 18, and will finish at 4:18 pm on February 19. The Shivratri Purana time is between 6:57 am to 3:25 pm.

Puja rituals and samagri

These are six important rituals that should be used while performing the puja of Maha Shivratri:

* Bathing of Shivalingam with water, milk, and bel leaves epitomises soul purification.

* Applying vermilion after the bath is a symbol of virtue.

* Fruits offered while worshipping represents the fulfillment of desires and longevity.

* Incense stick burning is a symbol of wealth.

* Betel leaves depict satisfaction from worldly desires.

* Lamp lightning epitomises the attainment of wisdom and knowledge.

Mantras

*Om Namah Shivaya.

*Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

*Om Tattpurushaya Vidamhe, Mahadevaya Dheemahi Tanno Rudra: Prachodaya

*Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!