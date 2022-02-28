Maha Shivratri 2022: Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Mantra

Maha Shivratri 2022 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Mantra: One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. As the name suggests, this auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the God of Destruction, and the third in the Hindu triumvirate, after Lord Brahma – the God of Creation, and Lord Vishnu – the God of Preservation.

According to the South Indian calendar, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha is known as Maha Shivratri whereas according to the North Indian calendar, Masik Shivratri in the month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivratri. This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 1, 2022, which is a Tuesday.

Timings and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Shivratri Parana time is 6:45 am on March 2. The Nishita Kaal puja time begins at 12:08 am on March 2 and ends at 12:58 am on March 2.

Other timings are as follows

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 06:21 PM to 09:27 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:27 PM to 12:33 AM, Mar 02

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:33 AM to 03:39 AM, Mar 02

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:39 AM to 06:45 AM, Mar 02

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 03:16 AM on Mar 01, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 01:00 AM on Mar 02, 2022

Puja samagri

These are six important rituals that should be used while performing the puja of Maha Shivratri

* Bathing of Shivalingam with water, milk and bel leaves epitomises soul purification.

* Applying vermilion after the bath is a symbol of virtue.

* Fruits offered while worshipping represent the fulfilment of desires and longevity.

* Incense stick burning is a symbol of wealth.

* Betel leaves depict satisfaction from worldly desires.

* Lamp lightning epitomises the attainment of wisdom and knowledge.

Vrat vidhi

One day before Shivratri Vratam, most likely on Trayodashi, devotees should eat only one time. On Shivratri day, after finishing morning rituals devotees should take Sankalp to observe a full day fast on Shivratri and to take food the next day, as per Drik Panchang.

Further, on Shivratri day devotees should take a second bath in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple. Shiva Puja should be done during the night and devotees should break the fast the next day after taking bath.

