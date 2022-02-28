Maha Shivratri 2022: Date, puja timings, history, importance and significance

Maha Shivratri 2022 date, puja timings: A day dedicated to Lord Shiva, the God of Destruction, the festival of Maha Shivratri is said to be the convergence of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Shakti, the masculine and feminine energies balancing the universe.

This year, Maha Shivratri falls on March 1, which is a Tuesday.

According to Drik Panchang, the chaturdashi tithi begins at 3.16 am on March 1 and ends at 1.00 am on March 2, 2022. On this day, Shiva puja is performed during nishita kaal or midnight, whose puja time is between 12.08 am to 12.58 am on March 2. A devotee may also, however, perform the puja on any of the four prahars, which are:

Prahar 1 — 6.21 pm to 9.27 pm (March 1)

Prahar 2 — 9.27 pm (March 1) to 12.33 am (March 2)

Prahar 3 — 12.33 am to 3.39 am (March 2)

Prahar 4 — 3.39 am to 6.45 am (March 2)

History and significance

On this day, devotees mostly fast so as to appease Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. The Drik Panchang states that one day before Shivratri fast — on trayodashi — people should eat only one time. On the day of the festival, they must, after finishing morning rituals, do the sankalp to observe a full-day fast, and eat only on the next day.

According to legends, Maha Shivratri is celebrated because on this day, the ‘linga’ form of Lord Shiva came into being for the first time. On this day, therefore, a true devotee is expected to take a bath again in the evening before visiting a temple for the puja.

People usually pour milk on the Shiva lingam, and unmarried girls are expected to fast so as to be blessed with a match no less than the lord himself!

