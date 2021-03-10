scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Maha Shivratri 2021: Puja vidhi, timings, samagri, mantra

Maha Shivratri 2021 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, Samagri, Mantra: On Shivaratri day, after finishing morning rituals, devotees are required to take Sankalp to observe a full day fast and consume food only the next day, according to drikpanchang.com

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 10, 2021 6:20:21 pm
Maha Shivratri 2021 Puja Vidhi: Here's everything you need to know about the prominent festival.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Puja Vidhi: One of the most prominent festivals celebrated with immense fervour is Maha Shivratri. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the day is marked as the convergence of Shiva and Shakti. The celebrations begin in the wee hours of the morning and continue till late at night. The day is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. This year, Maha Shivratri falls on March 11, 2021, Thursday.

Vrat vidhi

One day before Shivaratri vrat or fast, usually on Trayodashi, devotees eat only one time. On Shivaratri day, after finishing morning rituals, devotees are required to take Sankalp to observe a full day fast and consume food only the next day, according to drikpanchang.com.

Puja samagri

There are six significant rituals that should be used while performing Maha Shivratri puja.

*Bathing of Shivalingam with water, milk and bel leaves epitomises soul purification.
* Applying vermilion after the bath is a symbol of virtue.
* Fruits offered while worshiping represent the fulfillment of desires and longevity.
* Incense stick burning is a symbol of wealth.
* Betel leaves depict satisfaction from worldly desires.
* Lamp lightning epitomises attainment of wisdom and knowledge.

Mahashivratri puja mantra

In temples dedicated to the deity, many sacred mantras are chanted.

*Shiva Moola Mantra
Om Namah Shivaya

*Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra
Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam
Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat

*Rudra Gayatri Mantra
Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi
Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

According to drikpanchang.com, puja timings and muhurat are

Shivaratri Parana Time – 06:54 AM to 03:25 PM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 06:27 PM to 09:29 PM
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:29 PM to 12:31 AM, Mar 12
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:31 AM to 03:32 AM, Mar 12
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:32 AM to 06:34 AM, Mar 12

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 02:39 PM on Mar 11, 2021
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 03:02 PM on Mar 12, 2021

