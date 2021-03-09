scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Maha Shivratri 2021 Date: When is Mahashivratri in 2021?

Maha Shivratri 2021 Date in India: The day is particularly important to the Shaivism tradition of Hinduism. But unlike other festivals -- which are usually observed with a lot of colour and zest -- Maha Shivratri one is more solemn as it is marked with internal reflection and introspection

March 9, 2021
MahashivratriMaha Shivratri 2021 Date: This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 11.

Maha Shivratri 2021 Date in India: Every year, Mahashivratri is celebrated as the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated in March 11. As the name suggests, the day celebrates Lord Shiva, who is known as the God of destruction. It is believed that while there is a Shivratri every luni-solar month of the Hindu calendar, the Maha Shivratri, or the ‘great night of Shiva’ happens once every year, when the winter recedes in February/March, and paves the way for spring and summer.

Also celebrated in Nepal, this day devotees wake up early in the morning and observe a strict full-day fast during which they seek blessings from God and chant mantras. Some also take a second bath in the evening. Post which they visit a temple or offer prayers at home. Some devotees also offer fruits to Lord Shiva. In several temples across India, devotees gather and chant ‘Om Namah Shivay‘ all through the day. Unmarried women also fast on Maha Shivratri as it is believed they will get a husband like Lord Shiva.

The day is particularly important to the Shaivism tradition of Hinduism. But unlike other festivals — which are usually observed with a lot of colour and zest — Maha Shivratri one is more solemn as it is marked with internal reflection and introspection. In Shaivism, it is said that on this night, Lord Shiva had performed the hypnotic and heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. Other legends say that on this night, Shiva and Shakti had got married.

The most popular Maha Shivratri celebrations take place in Ujjain, which is believed to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. Large processions are carried out throughout the city, with people thronging the streets to catch a glimpse of the revered idol of Lord Shiva.

