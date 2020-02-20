Maha Shivratri 2020: Puja Vidhi, Timings, Samagri, Mantra – All You Need to Know

Maha Shivratri 2020 Puja Vidhi: The day is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. Maha Shivratri 2020 Puja Vidhi: The day is considered auspicious for spiritual growth.

Mahashivratri Puja Samagri

There are six significant elements that should be used while performing Maha Shivratri puja, and each symbolises a special meaning.

* Bathing of Shivalingam with water, milk and bel leaves epitomises soul purification.

* Vermilion after the bath is a symbol of virtue.

* Fruits offered while worshiping represent the fulfillment of desires and longevity.

* Incense stick burning is a symbol of wealth.

* Betel leaves depict satisfaction from worldly desires.

* Lamp lightning epitomises attainment of wisdom and knowledge.

Mahashivratri 2019 Puja Mantra

In temples dedicated to the deity, many sacred mantra are chanted.

* Shiva Moola Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya॥

* Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat॥

* Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

According to Drikpanchang, puja timings and muhurat

Shivaratri Parana Time – 06:54 AM to 03:25 PM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 06:15 PM to 09:25 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:25 PM to 12:34 AM, Feb 22

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:34 AM to 03:44 AM, Feb 22

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:44 AM to 06:54 AM, Feb 22

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 05:20 PM on Feb 21, 2020

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 07:02 PM on Feb 22, 2020

