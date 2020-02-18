Maha Shivratri 2020 Date: When is Mahashivratri in 2020?

Maha Shivratri 2020 Date in India: This year it falls on February 21. Maha Shivratri 2020 Date in India: This year it falls on February 21.

Maha Shivratri 2020 Date in India: One of the most popular Hindu festivals, Maha Shivratri is celebrated with much abandon every year. This year it falls on February 21, Friday. However, Shivratri is also observed on the 14th of every month according to the lunar calendar. Also known as ‘Great night of Lord Shiva’, Maha Shivratri is celebrated in different ways in different places.

Like any other festival, there are many legends behind this one too. One of the most popular stories is that Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the anniversary of Lord Shiva, also known as ‘The Destroyer’, and Goddess Parvati.

The Puranas, on the other hand, suggest that Shivratri is celebrated to mark the day Shiva rescued the world. As per the story, a pot of poison had emerged during the mythical churning of the ocean, famously known as Samudra Manthan, which had threatened to wreck the world. In order to save the rest, it is believed that Shiva drank the poison.

On this day, devotees of observe a special fast. They also go to Shiva temples and offer pujas by pouring milk on the Shivaling and praying for moksha. It is believed that many women observe fast in the wish they are blessed with a good husband. Many temples also arrange for cultural events during the day.

It is commonly believed that those who fast on this day and offer prayers will be blessed with good luck. It is in Ujjain that the most popular Maha Shivratri celebrations take place. It is considered as one of the most pious abodes of Lord Shiva. On the day of the festival, a huge gathering is noticed all throughout the city. Several wait to see the idol of Lord Shiva.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd