Maha Shivratri 2019 Date in India: When is Mahashivratri in 2019?

Maha Shivratri 2019 Date in India: Maha Shivratri, which translates to ‘great night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival largely celebrated in India. The festival is celebrated on the fourth night of the new moon during Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Phalgun or Magh. The day is celebrated to venerate Lord Shiva, who is considered to be the ‘destroyer of evil’, according to Hindu mythology. This year it falls on March 4.

It is believed that the stars in the northern hemisphere are at optimum positions on this day, and help raise the spiritual energy of a person.

The festival also marks the end of winters and the onset of spring, and is believed to be the day of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. The Chaturdashi Tithi this year begins at 4.28 pm and ends at 7.07 am (March 5). Unlike most other festivals, Maha Shivaratri is observed at night and is a solemn occasion. Most people observe a fast on this day and offer prayers and fruits at temples. The celebrations also include an all-night vigil at temples, which are adorned with lights and colourful decorations. This is also a time to focus on restraint, forgiveness, repentance, honesty and kindness.

Mahashivratri 2019 Puja Timings and Muhurat

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins : 4:28 pm on March 4

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends : 7:07 pm on March 5