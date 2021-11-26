Madonna slams Instagram for taking down her photos ‘without warning or notification’

Not one to mince her words, Madonna is going after photo-sharing app Instagram for taking down some of her photos, deeming them objectionable.

The singer shared a series of pictures from a photoshoot on her bed, in which she wore a black lingerie and fishnets. She struck different poses and wrote in the accompanying caption that she was reposting the photographs that “Instagram took down without warning or notification”.

In the new version, she added a heart emoji to ostensibly cover her left breast. “The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple,” the caption read.

“As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualised. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic??!! And what about a woman’s a** which is never censored anywhere,” she continued.

The 63-year-old added, “Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny (Sic).”

In the comment section, her fans naturally jumped in to support her. One person called her a “queen”, another wrote that they “totally agree” with what she mentioned.

“END TO THE PATRIARCHY,” someone else commented, while another person added, “Exactly, we should be able to show our bodies!”

Indian Express had previously reported that Instagram has community guidelines that determine restriction of content. Nude and sexual images are “restricted”, “monitored on a case to case basis”. The guidelines have often been accused of being biased towards a certain body type colour. There is also an inherent gender bias, like how the female nipple is often banned, but the male one, not so much.

