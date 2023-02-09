‘I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny’: Madonna hits back at criticism about her Grammy’s look

At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, held on February 5, legendary singer Madonna took to the stage to introduce a performance by non-binary musician Sam Smith and transgender singer Kim Petras — the duo which earlier won a Grammy award for their song, Unholy. Soon after the singer’s images circulated online, people took to social media to criticise her appearance with many blaming cosmetic surgeries for her look.

UK chat show host Piers Morgan took to Instagram to post a closeup shot of Madonna with the caption, “I thought Halloween was in October?”

While one user wrote, “Letting yourself age gracefully is far more beautiful than plastic surgery“, another added: “Madonna looks good for her age… if her age is a 2,700-year-old vampire who eats babies and small animals alive.”

Addressing these remarks, the singer penned a lengthy note on Instagram, blaming “ageism” and “misogyny” for the criticism.

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech — which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim — many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!” she wrote, adding that she is “once again caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in”.

She continued that the world “refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous”.

“I have never apologised for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” the 64-year-old continued.

Madonna went on to quote Beyonce in her caption, saying “You won’t break my soul.”

Concluding her message on a powerful note, she wrote, “I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy, and most of all, enjoying my life. Bow down b*tches!”

