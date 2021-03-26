scorecardresearch
Friday, March 26, 2021
Madonna accused of photoshopping TikTok user’s body for album promotion

Netizens were quick to dig out Madonna's old photo to confirm the claims

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
March 26, 2021 4:40:29 pm
madonnaFans are calling out Madonna for the photoshop. (Source: madonna/Instagram)

Singer Madonna has been accused of photoshopping her head onto a TikTok user’s body for promoting the 2015 album, Rebel Heart. People have been calling out the singer since.

Amelia Goldie explained earlier this month that the Living for Love singer had actually used a photo of her body and edited it to match the popstar’s face, for a promotional photo she shared on Instagram.

“When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it’s actually your body (I’m not joking),” Goldie reportedly captioned the video, which shows the original photo of herself alongside the edited version.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netizens were quick to dig out Madonna’s old photo which was captioned “I look kewl…” Take a look at the photo:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Goldie initially thought it was a joke till she found out the photo on the 62-year-old singer’s official Instagram page. “I was in shock. I told my parents and they still think it’s a joke and can’t comprehend how or why it’s happened. It’s hilarious,” she told Vice.

Also Read |“Inked for the very first time”: Madonna shares picture of first tattoo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amelia Goldie (@ameliagoldie)

She also reached out to Madonna’s team twice but never received a response. “Quite a few people are saying that she should credit me and that it’s a bit strange!” the TikTok user added.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

