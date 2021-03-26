Madonna accused of photoshopping TikTok user’s body for album promotion

Singer Madonna has been accused of photoshopping her head onto a TikTok user’s body for promoting the 2015 album, Rebel Heart. People have been calling out the singer since.

Amelia Goldie explained earlier this month that the Living for Love singer had actually used a photo of her body and edited it to match the popstar’s face, for a promotional photo she shared on Instagram.

“When Madonna posts a photo of herself to IG to promote her album but it’s actually your body (I’m not joking),” Goldie reportedly captioned the video, which shows the original photo of herself alongside the edited version.

Netizens were quick to dig out Madonna’s old photo which was captioned “I look kewl…” Take a look at the photo:

Goldie initially thought it was a joke till she found out the photo on the 62-year-old singer’s official Instagram page. “I was in shock. I told my parents and they still think it’s a joke and can’t comprehend how or why it’s happened. It’s hilarious,” she told Vice.

She also reached out to Madonna’s team twice but never received a response. “Quite a few people are saying that she should credit me and that it’s a bit strange!” the TikTok user added.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

