‘Instead of fruit juices, opt for fruits’: Madhuri Dixit Nene shares skincare tips

In case you have always been in awe of Madhuri Dixit’s glowing skin, here is some good news for you. The actor recently uploaded a video wherein she shared her beauty secrets while also giving tips. She began by saying that the health of the skin depends on internal and external factors, meaning what we eat and what we apply both matters.

Internally, she said, drinking water is crucial. “Have eight glasses of water every day,” she said. For those who have oily skin, avoiding oily food will be a good lifestyle choice. “Avoid sugary food… eat vegetables and fruits.” Avoid juice and go for fruits instead, she suggested. Maintaining a healthy sleep cycle, especially 7-8 hours is important. Exercise, too, is essential for glowing skin.

Listing the external factors, she advised removing make-up before sleeping is important. “You should sleep with a clean face,” the actor said. The dust along with make-up can clog your face. She further advised using a toner but to be careful of no-alcohol content. The pro-tip is to use rosewater. Post this, she vouched for vitamin C serum, which helps in lightening blemishes on the face.

After this, she suggested one uses a moisturizer depending on the type of skin. “In the morning, we ought to begin the day by washing the face and then applying sunscreen,” she suggested.

She, however, concluded saying that one should first try out the products on hands or necks to avoid allergies.

