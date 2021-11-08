‘Not all heroes wear capes…but mine did’: Madhuri Dixit’s son Ryan donates hair to the Cancer Society

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s younger son Ryan donated his hair to the Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day observed on November 7.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video in which Ryan can be seen getting the haircut done at a salon. His hair is first tied in a plait before being cut.

Calling her 16-year-old son a “hero”, she wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes…but mine did. On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision,” she shared.

She further informed that as per guidelines, it took him almost two years to grow the required length of hair. “And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud,” she mentioned.

Dr Nene also took to Instagram Stories to share some videos of Ryan.

If you too wish to donate your hair for the cause, here are some important things to keep in mind.

As per copewithcancer.org,

*You can get the haircut at any salon. Hair has to be washed, dried and tied into a plait with rubber bands at both the ends before cutting.

*The minimum acceptable length for hair donation is a hair plait of 12 inches. Hair shorter than that is wasted as it cannot be used for making wigs.

*Do not let the hair to be donated fall on ground as hair swept off the floor is unusable for making wigs.

*Hair of at least 6 -7 women is required to make one wig. The donated hair is then sorted according to their quality and is used to make a wig. Grey, treated, coloured and streaked hair are accepted.

*The hair is then placed in a ziplock bag with name, address, mobile number of the hair donor.

