Madhuri Dixit shares her haircare routine; watch video

Madhuri Dixit stays in touch with her fans through her various social media channels. The actor often shares recipes, tips, and tricks while also giving a sneak peek into her daily routine once in a while. After revealing what she carries in her handbag, the Devdas actor recently took to her YouTube channel to share her haircare routine.

With over 12 million views already, the over six-minute video is trending, and rightly so. After all, who would not want to know how the timeless beauty manages to keep her hair shiny and thick.

Below, check out what she had to say along with the few homemade haircare concoctions she swears by.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and habits, Madhuri stressed the need to drink an adequate amount of water. She went on to suggest a few hair supplements enriched with Omega-3, fish oil, or biotin, which can be consumed but only after consulting an expert.

She further mentioned that a regular trim helps to maintain the health of one’s hair, and also suggested air-drying the hair, instead of using curling irons or dryers whenever possible. “If you use a towel to dry your hair, don’t rub it against your hair to avoid breakage. Alternatively, you can use micro-fibre hair wraps,” she said. The actor also said how one should avoid hot water for washing their hair, adding “only shampoo your scalp, the conditioner is for the tips and length of the hair”. “Always brush gently, and if you brush your hair when it is wet then brush it with a wide-tooth comb,” she said.

That’s not all, she also shared the hair mask and oil she uses.

Hair oil

Ingredients

½ cup – Coconut oil

15-20 – Curry leaves

1 tsp – Methi seeds

1 – Small onion (finely chopped)

Steps

Put all the ingredients in a thick pan on low-medium heat and boil. Let it cool down. Strain and apply immediately or store it in a bottle and use within two days.

Hair mask (to soften the hair)

Ingredients

1 – Chopped banana

2 tbsp – Yoghurt

1 tsp – Honey

Steps

Mash the banana and add yoghurt and honey to it. Make a smooth paste and apply it to each section and then wear a shower cap.

Wash it with shampoo after 30-40 minutes. Avoid a conditioner after using this hair mask, she suggested.

“You can also eat this hair mask, it’s healthy for your body too,” she laughed.

