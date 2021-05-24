Madhuri Dixit shares simple ways to ‘keep yourself engaged at home during lockdown’

Here's what you can also do to stay engaged in lockdown at home. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Many people have spent the last 1.5 years inside their homes owing to the continuous restrictions and lockdowns in place to stop the spread of coronavirus. As such, many have started feeling demotivated and also finding it difficult to keep themselves engaged while at home. However, experts say that it is essential to break the monotony and try indulging oneself in different activities and not be limited to just office work and household chores.

So, much like the last year, where people spent their time baking and trying out new hobbies, it is important to keep the momentum going to keep the mind and body healthy.

Recently, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Instagram to share a montage video of doing various activities that can help one get over boredom.

Cooking

“Cook up a storm in the kitchen”, she said, while showing a dish that her husband Dr Shriram Nene, and she prepared together.

Movie nights

Weekly movie marathons or movie nights can be a good way for families to spend some time together, and also break the monotony. They will also keep your mind off stress and uncontrollable thoughts.

ALSO READ | Five activities that will help you pass the time during lockdown

Passion projects

According to Madhuri, one can devote time to their passion projects which otherwise might be left behind in the day-to-day hustle-bustle of life. This helps keep spirits up and feel motivated. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor then shared that her passion projects are reading, dancing, and gardening.

Spend quality time with family

You can take out time for your family, pets, to unwind and also to make them feel special. This also includes special occasions like festivals and birthdays that can be simply celebrated at home.

Staying fit

One of the biggest motivations to go about your day comes from staying physically and mentally fit. Do activities like indoor walking, or practice yoga or any bodyweight exercises that you can do at home. You can also opt for online classes to keep up your everyday routine, and motivation. This also helps you shed off the extra kilos and reach your fitness goal without delay.

What do you think of these tips from Madhuri?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle