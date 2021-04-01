Watch: Madhuri Dixit shares her everyday makeup look (and some tips, tricks)

Would you like to recreate her makeup look? (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/ Youtube, Designed by Gargi Singh)

It would not be wrong to say that Madhuri Dixit usually likes to keep it simple and minimal with her fashion and makeup choices. Recently, the actor gave us a glimpse of the same as she shared a detailed video of her everyday makeup look along with some tips and tricks before she stepped out for an afternoon meeting.

The actor’s look — which she created using minimal products — is perfect for those who like to keep it fresh and light.

Take a look at her YouTube video below, as we decode it all for you.

Here’s how to get Madhuri’s everyday makeup look

*She started by moisturising her face using upward strokes. Once done, she lightly dabbed some hydrating eye cream and scooped out a bit of concealer on a palette (to know how much she applies on her face.)

*Stressing on how blending is the key to flawless makeup, Madhuri used a medium-sized stippling brush to blend the concealer. She then applied a translucent face powder to set the makeup.

*She advised using minimal powder to avoid making the face look dry. She then moved on to the eyebrows and brushed them with a spoolie and filled in the sparse gaps.

*Next, she applied a soft brown colour on the crease of her eyes to make them look defined. Using a brown gel liner, she created a winged eyeliner and then smudged it out for a smokey effect.

*Madhuri then applied a light brown eyeshadow on the lower lash line to bring everything together, followed by mascara. If you want lengthened eyelashes, check out our easy guide here.

*Finally, she applied a light pink blush on the apple of the cheeks with soft strokes, and lip colour to complete the look.

Check out her makeup video below.

