Machine Gun Kelly’s engagement ring to Megan Fox has thorns: ‘Love is pain!’

When celebrities get engaged, there is a lot of curiosity surrounding the ring — its make, price, etc. Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and actor Megan Fox recently got engaged and shared the special moment (captured in a vide0) with their fans and followers on Instagram.

Fox wrote in the caption, “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”

MGK later took to his Instagram account to share details about the ring, stating that while he knows that traditionally it is only “one ring, but [he] designed it with [jewellery designer] Stephen Webster to be two”. “The emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ” the caption read.

Now, in a recent interview with Vogue, they gave a low-down of the stunning piece of accessory. The rapper said, “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

Take a moment to process this information. While the couple has always found eccentric ways to share and display love, the fact that they could fathom such a ring is extraordinary. “Love is pain!” MGK told the interviewer.

They also talked about how they have influenced each other’s fashion sense. “Prior to being famous, everyone who knew me always knew that I would always wear one really insane piece, and everybody would be like, ‘You dress weird’. And it wasn’t until I was molded and had to dress one way that I gave up on that. And being with him, obviously, he’s slightly eccentric in the way that he dresses—and that has freed me up to express myself more,” the actor said.

