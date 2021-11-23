scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Cosmetic firm Lush to quit social media to highlight mental well-being of customers

"In the same way that evidence against climate change was ignored and belittled for decades, concerns about the serious effects of social media are going largely ignored now."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 23, 2021 3:50:37 pm
Lush is known for cruelty-free, organic bath products. Currently, it has 4 million followers on Instagram, 275.8k Twitter followers, and more than 1.2 million followers on Facebook.

At a time when the world is increasingly talking about mental health, the onus has also fallen on global brands to further this discussion. And keeping this thought in mind, Lush Cosmetics has decided to disconnect from social media, a move that many are seeing as odd, given that the current times call for a more aggressive social media push and presence.

The bath products brand made the announcement in a press release this week, saying that they are shutting down their Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat accounts until these platforms “take action to provide a safer environment for users”.

Lush is intending to highlight the “serious effects of social media” and its impact on users’ mental health. “This policy is rolling out across all the 48 countries where Lush operates,” the release states.

“In the same way that evidence against climate change was ignored and belittled for decades, concerns about the serious effects of social media are going largely ignored now.  Lush is taking matters into its own hands and addressing the issues now, not waiting around until others believe in the problem before changing its own behaviour,” the statement further reads.

For a long time now, and especially in the pandemic, the dependence on social media has increased. It has also led to people feeling overwhelmed, an increase in trolling and cyber-bullying, etc. Lush, taking such a significant stand, therefore, has made news around the world.

“As an inventor of bath bombs, I pour all my efforts into creating products that help people switch off, relax and pay attention to their wellbeing,” Jack Constantine, the chief digital officer and product inventor at Lush, said in the statement.

“Social media platforms have become the antithesis of this aim, with algorithms designed to keep people scrolling and stop them from switching off and relaxing.”

Mark Constantine Obe, the co-founder, CEO and product inventor at Lush, added: “I’ve spent all my life avoiding putting harmful ingredients in my products. There is now overwhelming evidence we are being put at risk when using social media. I’m not willing to expose my customers to this harm, so it’s time to take it out of the mix.”

