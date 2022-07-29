scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Lulo Rose: Rare pink diamond, likely the largest in 300 years, discovered in Angola

The largest known pink diamond is the Daria-i-Noor, discovered in India, and weighs an estimated 182 carats

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 2:10:11 pm
lulo rose pink diamondThe diamond will be sold via international tender (Source: Lucapa Diamond Company)

A rare 170-carat pink rough diamond, weighing 34 grams, has been discovered at Lucapa’s Lulo Mine in Angola. Titled ‘The Lulo Rose’, it is touted to be the largest pink diamond discovered in the last 300 years.

“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry,” Diamantino Azevedo, Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas said in a statement.

The diamond will be sold via international tender which will be conducted by Sodiam EP – the Angolan State Diamond Marketing Company.

Calling it a “historic recovery”, Lucapa Diamond Company stated that the pink diamond is the fifth largest diamond and is the 27th 100+ carat diamond extracted to date in the Lulo Mining project. In 2016, the mining operation yielded the largest ever diamond recovered in Angola – a 404-carat white stone named the ‘4th February Stone’.

It fetched $16 million when it was sold. Reportedly, the Lulo Rose is expected to sell for an even higher price as similar diamonds have been brought for exorbitant prices in the past. In 2017, the 59.6 carats Pink Star was sold for $71.2 million US dollars, making it the most expensive diamond ever sold.

The largest known pink diamond is the Daria-i-Noor, discovered in India, and weighs an estimated 182 carats.

Pink diamonds are extremely rare and, according to BBC, the same physical attributes that make the stones scarce also make them very tough and not easy to work into shapes.

