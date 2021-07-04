scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 04, 2021
‘Luca’ actor Jack Dylan Grazer comes out as bisexual, updates pronouns to ‘he/they’

Fans quickly took to social media to express their joy. Some called it "the best thing that has happened" to them

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2021 8:00:05 pm
Dylan Grazer , Dylan Grazer bisexual, Dylan Grazer bisexual, Dylan Grazer comes out as bi, Dylan Grazer , indian express, indian express newsWhen asked if he is gay, the Luca actor stated, "I'm bi".

American Jack Dylan Grazer has come out as bisexual. According to a report in People, the 17-year-old actor shared this during an Instagram Live broadcast. When asked if he is gay, the Luca actor stated, “I’m bi”. He also updated his pronouns on Instagram to “he/they”.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their joy. Some called it “the best thing that has happened and will happen to me today.”

Prior to him, singer Demi Lovato identified as non-binary, stating favoured pronouns to be they/them. In a series of tweets and video, they said, “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

ALSO READ |‘I identify as non-binary; will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them’: Demi Lovato

“This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way,” they further stated.

