‘Loving ourselves unconditionally is the most difficult task’: Ankita Konwar suggests activities for self-love

Around the world, many people have struggled with self-love, with the idea of embracing themselves completely and unconditionally — including the parts they are not particularly proud of. While many celebrities, too, have opened up about their struggles with loving themselves, it has become the need of the hour now.

In the pandemic, many of us feel overwhelmed every day, and Ankita Konwar shares a guide on how we can feel less so. She shares eight ways in which we can love ourselves more, and husband Milind Soman also approves. He has commented on her Instagram post saying, “Will do all”.

Read on to know what all she suggests:

1. Create a short and simple daily affirmation. When you see your reflection, whenever that may be, be sure to greet it like a loving friend.

2. Learn how to say no sometimes. It’s necessary that you stay true to yourself and NO, it doesn’t make you a bad person!

3. Take time to calm your mind. Remember, you have come so far, you’re gonna get through this too.

4. Dance! Whenever, wherever, however.

5. Embrace the things that make you different, warts and all.

6. Say YES to new adventures, new experiences that unfold your way.

7. Exercise! Take out at least 15 minutes for yourself everyday.

8. Laugh. As much, as loud as you can.

“Loving ourselves unconditionally is the most difficult task. But everything can be bettered with practice 😊 Have a lovely weekend 🤗,” she wrote in conclusion.

